LIVE STREAM: Shooting at Florida high school; number of wounded unclear

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said there are reports of victims. At least 20 people have been injured, a local fire department told CBS Miami.

The shooter is still at large, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.

Students at the school were being evacuated to West Glades Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

SWAT teams were seen entering the campus with canines. A number of people could be seen being loaded into ambulances on a stretcher, reports CBS Miami. Students were seen being led across the street with their hands over their heads.

Officers asked people to avoid the area. The Coral Springs Police Department told teachers and students to remain barricaded inside until police reach them.

CBS Miami’s Rick Folbaum was speaking over text message with a student at the school who is hiding in a closet.

“All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the closet,” the student wrote to him.

