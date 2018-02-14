Two charged with DWI in Genesee County

News 4 Staff Published:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people were charged with DWI in Genesee County Monday- one of whom was charged after driving to state police barracks in Batavia to pick up the first person charged.

According to state police reports, troopers stopped Jay Markle, 60, of Batavia, for speeding on State Route 33 in Bergen on Monday. He was placed under arrest after failing field sobriety tests.

Markle was processed at state police barracks in Batavia where he was released on appearancwe tickets.

Markle called Darlene Martaus to come pick him up at the barracks. When she arrived, troopers could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage and had her perform field sobriety tests. She was arrested and charged with DWI, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, and other vehicle and traffic charges.

She was arraigned and remanded to Genesee County Jail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s