Two charged with DWI in Genesee County

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people were charged with DWI in Genesee County Monday- one of whom was charged after driving to state police barracks in Batavia to pick up the first person charged.

According to state police reports, troopers stopped Jay Markle, 60, of Batavia, for speeding on State Route 33 in Bergen on Monday. He was placed under arrest after failing field sobriety tests.

Markle was processed at state police barracks in Batavia where he was released on appearancwe tickets.

Markle called Darlene Martaus to come pick him up at the barracks. When she arrived, troopers could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage and had her perform field sobriety tests. She was arrested and charged with DWI, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, and other vehicle and traffic charges.

She was arraigned and remanded to Genesee County Jail.