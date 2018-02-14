West Seneca elementary students send valentines to veterans

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some students at Northwood Elementary School in West Seneca are sharing kind messages with those who have served our nation.

Second-grader Madyson Lindhurst was all smiles Wednesday while making her Valentines Day card.

“I wrote ‘Thank you for keeping us safe’,” Madyson said.

The family of the 7-year-old from West Seneca has been doing this for several years. They started it after her older cousin, bobby, died while serving in the military. His birthday fell on Feb. 14.

Madyson’s teacher, Jillian Giglio, says she immediately embraced the idea.

“We watched a couple videos about why vets are important and they said they saved us – they help our country so they were excited to be part of something so big,” Giglio said.

The school sent more than 100 cards to veterans to show their appreciation and kindness on a day that’s all about spreading love.

 

