Amherst man sentenced to ten years in prison for raping a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Amherst man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for raping a child.

Leonard Ralston, 23, of Amherst, will also have 20 years of post-release supervision.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Ralston repeatedly engaged in sexual conduct with a female under the age of 13 over several years while in different residences in Erie County. The child reported the abuse to the Amherst Police Department.

Ralston pleaded guilty to first degree course of conduct against a child Jan. 18.

He will be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

 

 

