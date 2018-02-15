Artists announced for Rockin’ the Downs concert series

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Downs has announced which musicians are coming there for the annual Rockin’ the Downs concert series.

Here is the list:

Eddie Money – June 22

Grand Funk Railroad – June 29

Blue Oyster Cult – July 6

Rik Emmett and Carl Dixon – July 13

Rumours – a Fleetwood Mac Tribute – July 20

Puddle of Mudd – July 27

Three Dog Night – August 3

Lee Ann Womack – August 10

Prices for the shows are $10 for general admission and $25 for VIP tickets. They go on sale February 16 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in buying tickets can get them at BataviaConcerts.com or Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel’s “Lucky Treasures” Gift Shop.

“Season Pass” tickets that are good for every concert cost $60 for general admission and $150 for VIP.