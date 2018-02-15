Could NY SAFE Act have prevented carnage at Florida high school?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Investigators are searching for answers in the deadly Parkland, FL shooting, such as why did a teenager allegedly go on a shooting rampage, killing 17 people, and how did the young man, believed to have a troubled past get to legally purchase and keep a high-powered rifle?

Some New Yorkers are wondering if the state’s strict gun control laws could have prevented the tragedy? The New York SAFE Act of 2013 is considered one of the toughest gun laws in the country.

Buffalo attorney James Tresmond believes New York laws could have made a difference—not due the SAFE Act, but rather through state Mental Health law.

In the midst of Parkland’s grief, authorities and former classmates of Nikolas Cruz, 19, are saying the signs were there that the accused mass murderer had serious mental health issues, and as the legal owner of a high powered rifle, it could be a recipe for disaster.

One of his postings on social media even read, he wanted to be “a professional school shooter”, and even the FBI knew.

Cruz had been expelled from the Stoneman Douglas High School, and reports indicate he was carrying a weapon, while behaving in a bizarre manor.

Now the focus seems to be on mental health, as Florida Gov. Rick Scott promised to take up the issue with state lawmakers, “How do we make sure that individuals with mental illness do not touch a gun? We need to have a real conversation so that we can have public safety for schools in this state.”

Tresmond believes New York has figured out the mental health-firearms issue, not through the SAFE Act that was passed 5 years ago, but rather Kendra’s Law that has been on the books since 1999.

“Kendra’s Law would make the difference because it would require mandated reporters to make a report to the appropriate agency and then the mental health departments would kick in.”

Tresmond said Kendra’s Law calls for certain “mandated reporters” in the community who are required to report behavior that might require the intervention of a professional—including doctors, teachers, and school personnel.

If warranted, Tresmond said a judge could order all firearms confiscated from someone whose mental condition poses a potential danger to public safety, and Cruz’s expulsion from school should have been the clue.

“Assuming that he was exhibiting bizarre behavior, the school would have reported this to the appropriate agencies then, because of his bizarre behavior, he would be entitled to a hearing.”

But Tresmond added public safety all comes down to the well-worn adage, “if you see something, say something,” and authorities in Florida are now saying, if only more folks had taken that more seriously.