Deputies confirm bodies found in missing Perinton couple’s vehicle

WROC Published:

CHARLOTTE, NY (WROC) – Two bodies were found in the front seats of a the missing Perinton couple’s vehicle that was pulled from the Genesee River on Thursday.

Robert and Mary Ross have been missing since late last month. Their son told News 8 his mother’s phone last pinged on January 30 in Charlotte.

Deputies have spent the last week searching Charlotte, the river and along the lake for the couple. Wednesday afternoon, deputies discovered a vehicle near the boat launch near the Pelican’s Nest. Thursday morning, divers were able to enter the water and confirm it was the couple’s car.

Tow crews were able to pull the vehicle out of water and mud. Once getting the SUV out, deputies say they found two bodies inside. Still, deputies can’t fully confirm the bodies belong to the missing couple. However, the couple’s son says he is heading back from Boston where he lives.

