BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You should take a closer look at your paycheck this week and expect to find a little more money.

Thursday is the deadline for companies to start using new guidelines from the IRS.

The guidelines involve how much employers withhold. The change should help 90 percent of employees.

How much you get will depend on your marital status, salary and allowances.

Generally, expect $30 to $190 more per paycheck.