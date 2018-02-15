Fire starts in Falconer High School basement

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews responded to a fire at Falconer High School early Thursday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says a fire alarm went off at the school around 1:30 a.m.

A number of fire departments responded and dealt with heavy smoke inside the school once they arrived.

Crews located the fire in the custodian work shop area, which was in the school’s basement.

The fire, which was contained to a plastic garbage can, was quickly extinguished. Officials say the fire was accidentally caused by the “spontaneous combustion of mineral oil saturated cotton rags.”

The building was not damaged by the fire.

Falconer Central School District was delayed by two hours on Thursday morning.

