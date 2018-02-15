Flight 3407 families rally against proposed legislation to weaken Federal Aviation Safety Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The loved ones of the victims of Flight 3407 are still fighting for stricter pilot training.

They were in Washington, D.C. again on Thursday, calling on Congress to keep stricter rules in place.

Flight 3407 families have traveled to Washington, D.C. dozens of times over the past nine years, using up vacation days, to make sure the skies stay safe for everyone.

In 2010, they helped pass the Federal Aviation Safety Act, and since there has not been one commercial airline death in the U.S.

On Thursday, a bi-partisan group of lawmakers stood with families who lost loved ones to let everyone know they’re not going anywhere.

Senate minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D- N,Y.) said he held up Republican Sen. John Thune’s bill, which is trying to change the 1,500 hour training rule for pilots. Schumer called on Rep. Chris Collins to make sure the Trump Administration doesn’t sign legislation that could roll back their accomplishments.

Kelsey Johnson, who lost her father at age 17, says his death could have been prevented.

“The pilots of Flight 3407 were tired, underpaid, and poorly trained,” Johnson said. “This could have been prevented.”

Nine years later, Johnson wants to make sure no one else has to feel her pain.

Jenn West, who lost her husband, said that families were happy to hear more and more airlines are voluntarily joining a pilot records database to make it easier for airlines to find out if prospective pilots have a poor training record.