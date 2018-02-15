Former Daemen College employee accused of touching child

MEADVILLE, Pa. (WIVB) – A former administrator at Daemen College is being accused of having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old in a Pennsylvania community south of Erie.

53-year-old Luiz Pereira was charged with harassment, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 by the Meadville Police Department.

“Luiz Pereira was previously employed at Daemen College from 2007-16, and is no longer affiliated with the institution,” Daemen officials said through a statement.

According to court paperwork obtained by News 4, the alleged incident occurred on October 3rd, 2017. Pereira was charged by police on January 24th.

Reached at his Amherst home, Pereira declined to be interviewed about the case. Calls to his attorney were not immediately returned Thursday.