BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a big win for Buffalo, Chef Mike Andrzejewski, owner of Seabar and Cantina Loco, beat celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network Thursday night.

The local chef went head to head with Flay on “Beat Bobby Flay”. He had 20 minutes to come up with a winning dish based on a star ingredient.

WINNER WINNER LOCO MOCO DINNER!! Congrats Mike A!! @Seabarsushi https://t.co/9IJjZIgKVj — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) February 16, 2018