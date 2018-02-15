Looking at Lockport’s history: helping neighbors is the way of the city

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — George Goines was a free African American man living in Lockport in 1854 when the great fire broke out. He had been living in and working at the Treamont Hotel, saving his money so he could pay $500 for his mother and brother, who were both slaves.

When the fire started on a windy November night, it quickly spread damaging many buildings, including the Treamont where Goines kept his money.

In the days that followed, the community started coming together to help each other. A judge heard about the money Goines lost in the fire and wanted to help, planning a concert as a fundraiser. They sold tickets for $1.

“They raised over $1000 and he [Goines] purchased his mother and brother,” said Melissa Dunlap, the executive director for the Niagara County Historical Society.

Shortly after freeing his brother and mom, Goines moved to Elmira where he lived for 19 years before dying.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s