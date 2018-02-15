Niagara Falls leaders emphasize importance of School Resource Officers in light of school shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – As students across the Western New York area, go to class knowing school violence can happen anywhere, police and educators want parents to know that they have a plan.
It’s a team effort between educators and the Niagara Falls Police Department. Tonight both are on high alert.
As of this week, every Niagara Falls Police patrol car will be equipped with whats called an “active shooter kit.” That includes a 25-pound vest and a ballistic helmet which can better protect officers from assault weapons.
It’s something school resource officers will carry with them too. It is a role leaders are calling “essential” to school safety.