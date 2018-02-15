Niagara Falls leaders emphasize importance of School Resource Officers in light of school shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – As students across the Western New York area, go to class knowing school violence can happen anywhere, police and educators want parents to know that they have a plan.

It’s a team effort between educators and the Niagara Falls Police Department. Tonight both are on high alert.

As of this week, every Niagara Falls Police patrol car will be equipped with whats called an “active shooter kit.” That includes a 25-pound vest and a ballistic helmet which can better protect officers from assault weapons.

It’s something school resource officers will carry with them too. It is a role leaders are calling “essential” to school safety.

Student Resource Officer Daniel Banas covers a lot of ground. He is the only officer responsible for the safety of almost 500 people at Niagara Falls High School.

His is eyes and ears are on everything. Banas said, “On everything, on every facet that there is, with every facet that you see, that could come forward.”

Talks of safety ring throughout the hallways of the school Thursday, after another school shooting in South Florida.

Police Chief Bryan DalPorto says the SRO role is invaluable. He said, “The communication level is the biggest asset to having that School Resource Officer in there, and having the police departments finger on the pulse of that particular school. We wish we could have more, but that grant funding has gone away through the years.”

Superintendent Mark Laurrie says students can help prevent tragedy. Laurrie said, “Our best line of defense and support is each other, and the knowledge that someone can say that something is not right.”

Chief DalPorto said signs of a potential shooting situation are often tracked back to social media. He said, “That’s why that officer is there, to take in those reports and provide oversight as to what’s going on and really being in the hallways of that school everyday and intertwining with the student body.”

For Officer Banas, he says parents can help by paying attention to your kids online habits, and having a conversation about speaking up to prevent tragedy. He said, “Stay diligent on knowing your kid, and what’s going on, what they’re involved in, information is always going to be key.”

Officer Banas says both students and parents can always come to Resource Officers with information they feel is important.

If an acctive shooter situation were to happen here, these are trained to react. We’re told reinforcement can be at the school within a 2-minute period.

The school district went through active shooter training last year.

It’s something leaders say is as crucial as a fire drill.