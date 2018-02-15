Onondaga County man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography obtained from ten-year-old Town of Niagara residents

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Onondaga man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in federal court in Buffalo.

Donald J. Gardner, 42, of Lafayette, N.Y., faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced May 3.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in 2014, Gardner pretended to be a 10 to 12-year-old boy on his Facebook account to solicit child pornography images from three ten-year-old girls from the Town of Niagara.

Knowing that the girls were ten years old, Gardner directed them to create and send him child pornography images via Facebook.

 

 

