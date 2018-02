CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – About 1,657 NYSEG customers are without power in Cheektowaga Thursday afternoon. The outage is concentrated on Cayuga Road.

A crew has been assigned to the outage and the cause of the outage is under investigation.

NYSEG has the estimated restore time at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night.

