Personal shoppers with Instacart react to pay cut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been about seven months since Instacart launched in Western New York. It’s an app that allows you to have your groceries delivered to you by personal shoppers.

When Instacart first started in Buffalo last summer, many people say they were making at least $600 a week as a shopper. Now, not so much.

“There’s more shoppers, there’s less hours, there’s less money to be made,” said Erin Arrigo.

Timothy Newman works full time for Instacart as a full-service shopper. At first, he made a guaranteed $10 an hour plus tips.

“I shop orders and I deliver them,” said Timothy Newman, a full-service shopper for Instacart.

He says he’s noticed his pay has been cut — in half.

“We kind of expected it but now that it’s kind of hit us it was like whoa,” said Newman.

Now shoppers, like Newman, are only making about $4.75 an hour plus tips.

“That’s a little more than a gallon of gas and you’re easily using more than a gallon of gas to do some of these orders,” said Newman.

“By the time it got low enough to say, I don’t know about my time, my gas mileage — all this stuff is just not working out,” said Erin Arrigo, who recently quit as a Instacart shopper.

She says she was told there was a pay cut because customers weren’t paying the optional service fee. She thinks customers are confused by that fee.

“They thought the 10 percent that Instacart made them give was the tip, so we got shortchanged,” said Arrigo.

A representative from Instacart wouldn’t say exactly why there’s been a pay cut. Instead, she says when Instacart launches a new city, there’s a higher hourly pay for shoppers. But she says that changes once there’s enough business in the market. Instacart says the goal is to make sure shoppers are paid fairly.

Many shoppers say there needs to better communication from Instacart about these cuts. Instacart says there are also a lot of opportunities for bonuses. However, a rep couldn’t say if the pay rates in Western New York will continue to drop.