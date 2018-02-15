Principal: Students threaten Williamsville North High School

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The principal of Williamsville North High School says three students threatened to harm the school on Wednesday morning.

According to Gary Collichio, a student overheard a conversation on a school bus and reported it to the school.

Amherst police began an investigation and went to the homes of each student. They determined that the threat was not credible.

“The students alleged to have made the threats are currently not in school,” Collichio says.

Anyone with questions can call Collichio’s office at 626-8505.