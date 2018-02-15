Rochester woman: Doctor pronounced my husband dead when he was still alive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been almost four years since Tammy Cleveland’s husband Michael died, but even now when she tells the story of how he died, the pain is as fresh as if it happened yesterday.

“I still don’t sleep. I need some closure,” said Cleveland.

October 10th, 2014, months before the couple was about to move to Rochester to be closer to family, Tammy received a call informing her that Michael had collapsed and was rushed to DeGraff Memorial Hospital in Buffalo. He was pronounced dead shortly after. She went in to say her goodbyes.

Her lawyer, Charles Burkwit, explained that “when they walked in, they could see his chest moving, they could hear breathing through the tube, Tammy could see him tracking her with his eyes.”

But they say Dr. Gregory Perry was insistent he was dead, and more than that, refused to come back into the room to check.

“The coroner said he went out and told the doctor and the nursing staff that dead people don’t move. Michael was pronounced dead at 8;29, it wasn’t until 11;10 at night that the staff acknowledged he was alive,” said Burkwit.

Two and a half hours later, Michael was finally transferred to another hospital to have a stent put in to correct the blocked artery. Tammy was hopeful at that point that Michael would be okay.

“Of course you get your hopes up again and then he told me he wasn’t out of the woods yet because of what happened at the other hospital, and then I stood outside the I.C.U. as the blue light went off, and he lost his life the next morning,” said Cleveland.

“It’s our position he had the heart attack but could have survived that, but he lost that opportunity by being pronounced dead and abandoned in the E.R. for 2 hours and 40 minutes,” said Burkwit.

Tammy says she wants to know what happened to her and her family won’t happen to anyone else.

“I need some accountability. I need to know he’s sorry for what he’s done, if he’s still out there and working on other families what is going on with these poor people?” said Cleveland.

Lawyers for Kaleida Health Care said they can’t speak on pending litigations and that federal privacy laws actually prohibit them from doing so.

This matter is scheduled for trial in April in Niagara Falls County Court.