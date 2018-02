BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Sabres squandered a late game lead on Thursday and watched their 4-game road win streak come to an end. Ottawa’s Derick Brassard scored the tying goal with 30.9 seconds left in the 3rd period to send the game to overtime.

Mike Hoffman sent home the game-winner in the Sens 3-2 win over the Sabres. Scott Wilson(5) and Evan Rodrigues(4) scored the goals for Buffalo. Goalie Robin Lehner stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced.

Up Next: Home vs Los Angeles Kings Saturday at 1:00