Scholar athlete: Raechel Zielinski

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Raechel Zielinski never stops running.

The three sport athlete strikes the pavement first in the fall.

“Cross country definitely introduced me to running and all three seasons. And it is where I am more successful.”

Successful no doubt — after a strong performance in sectionals — she headed to states where she was the 23rd fastest class B finisher in New York.

“Every course is different and you get different scenery and you get to go on runs and talk.”

After the trail season ends, Rachele is a dedicated track athelte — both indoor and outdoor.

She runs distances races, relay events, and the steepelchase. Once you add in an AP course load — she is certainly busy.

“It is difficult because I am here til 5:30 and there are nights I have loads of homework. I have to utilize my study halls and the time we have before practice. I just have to be smart about getting rest and using time to get school work done.”

One of those courses is Chemistry, which has been a surprise favorite for Raechel.

“I think it is because it is such a hard class I wanted to be like well, it is a hard class but that is what I am good at, I think hearing that it was harder made me want to get better at it.”

And she hopes to maybe use that passion for science one day to study in the medical field.