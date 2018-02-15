Students share what love is while celebrating Valentine’s Day

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Love is an easy word to say and spell but defining it can be tough. Some elementary school students took on the task of trying to tell us what it is.

“Love is special,” said Rebecca.

“Love to me is being with the people you love,” said Michael.

He loves his teacher because she is quite the social butter.

“We do fun things like today we’re having ice cream and we get to have a party.”

Every day is a party for Jovani, in second grade. He bakes with his mom often and frequently enjoys those treats and others.

“I got little hugs and kisses, like the chocolate ones, and I also got a stuffed frog.”

He loves his mom, dad, and two sisters. He’s not sure why but he knows he does.

“My mom does a lot for me and my sisters help me too. Well, only one of them. The other one cries a lot because she’s only six months old.”

The kids tell us while they’re celebrating loving people on Valentine’s Day, they try to spread love every day.