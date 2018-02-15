Thousands of flowers sold at local florist market for Valentine’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are 10,000 flowers in the back room of Maureen’s Wholesale Flower Market and all of them will be going out the door today. The most popular is always the classic red rose.

At Maureen’s Wholesale Flower Market in Buffalo the phone has been ringing off the hook.

“Most people are last minute in fact, most. People who anticipate, plan, and order flowers ahead of time are the exception,” said Maureen Bartley, Maureen’s Wholesale Flower Market Owner.

There’s a wide variety of flowers bouquets and elaborate flower arrangements to choose from, but how do you choose the perfect one for sweetheart?

Floral Designer Robert Booth says it depends. “For a dozen roses babies breath, greenery, probably a beautiful long stem red rose,” said Booth.

“Colorful, certainly you got to have some red in most every arrangement,” said Bartley.

Each arrangement is made with special attention to detail, like one of the special orders with 101 red roses.

“There are certain organic and trendy themes and more natural looks that are dominant but most people just want red roses or traditional spring arrangements,” said Bartley.

Many customers like Joseph Packer are going with traditional red roses. “I buy flowers for my lady all year long I try and mix them up different times but Valentine’s Day is the one day I do the roses,” said Joseph Packer of Buffalo.

For those of you buying flowers at the last minute, Maureen says she has grab and go roses. She ordered more than a thousand dozen and she expects to sell all of them today.