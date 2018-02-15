Train derails in Wyoming County

WROC Published: Updated:

WYOMING COUNTY (WROC) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Wyoming County.

Police say the derailment happened in a wooded area and crews are working to respond. Police say the derailment happened just outside of Attica Police Department’s jurisdiction, but officers have responded..

The train is a Norfolk Southern train. An official from the company told News 4 that there was no hazardous material on board.

A family member tells News 8 the engineer of the train was taken to the hospital after the derailment for a broken leg, a possible broken ankle and a gash to his head.

WROC was told a conductor was also on board. They are working to get more details on his condition, but were told he is expected to be okay.

Sheriff’s office crews are also on scene with firefighters.

News 8 is working to get more information on injuries.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s