Train derails in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY (WROC) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Wyoming County.

Police say the derailment happened in a wooded area and crews are working to respond. Police say the derailment happened just outside of Attica Police Department’s jurisdiction, but officers have responded..

The train is a Norfolk Southern train. An official from the company told News 4 that there was no hazardous material on board.

A family member tells News 8 the engineer of the train was taken to the hospital after the derailment for a broken leg, a possible broken ankle and a gash to his head.

WROC was told a conductor was also on board. They are working to get more details on his condition, but were told he is expected to be okay.

Sheriff’s office crews are also on scene with firefighters.

News 8 is working to get more information on injuries.