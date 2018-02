BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Following a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and other Florida authorities have emphasized the saying “if you see something, say something”.

Students and others are coming forward, saying that there may have been signs that Nikolas Cruz was dangerous.

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo stopped by the News 4 studio Thursday to talk about what to look for, and what to do.