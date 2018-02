BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wegmans has announced that it will end overnight hours at three of its Buffalo-Niagara locations.

Hours will be scaled back at Wegman’s Military Road in Niagara Falls, Amherst Street in Buffalo, and Alberta Drive in Amherst locations.

Beginning March 4, the three stores will close from midnight to 6 a.m.

A spokeswoman for Wegmans said this will allow Wegmans to use their employees when the stores are busiest.