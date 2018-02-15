West Seneca taxpayers petition against paying for multi-million dollar community center

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people living in West Seneca are pushing back against a project that is costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

The town board recently approved a $5 million bond to pay for the construction of the new community center and library while the town waits for grant money to pay for it.

“This bonding is covering those costs with anticipation of receiving those grants, which we’re very confident we’re going to be getting,” said Supervisor Sheila Meegan.

West Seneca taxpayers say the decision to borrow money should have been left up to the voters. Taxpayers are expected to dish out $10.5 million for the project or $33 a year for 25 years.

“You’re saying $33 for this, $33 for that, by the time you take all your $33 dollars, there’s nothing left in my pocket. I don’t necessarily buy that this is a bridge loan waiting for money to miraculously come in. I now have more reservations about any of the grant money than I did before, said West Seneca resident, Daniel Warren.

The $14 million project has been in the works for more than four years. Construction started in September of 2016 and is expected to wrap up in May. The building will be home to town offices, community rooms, a cafe, library and much more.

More than 950 people living in the town signed a petition to force a referendum, only 686 signatures were needed.

Warren told News 4 it’s their way of vetoing the resolution from the town board, but Supervisor Meegan says the petition could do more harm than good as they wait for the grant money.

“That could put us in jeopardy of not getting them. I don’t know why it’s coming here at the eleventh hour because this has been a conversation for many years and this project is going forward,” said Meegan.

Warren says the petition will be filed with the town clerk on Friday.