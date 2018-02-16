Bonnies knock off #16 Rhode Island

The Bonnies have won eight straight conference games.

Published: Updated:

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB) – In front of a sold out crowd the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team topped Rhode Island 77-74.

The game, which was back and fourth all of Friday evening, came down to the final minutes. The Bonnies Jaylen Adams fed LaDarien Griffin who’s lay up put SBU up 73-72 with under a minute remaining.

Rhode Island had a chance to tie the game at the line with 20 seconds left but missed a shot that was rebounded by Matt Mobley, who finished the game with 26 points.

Within the final five seconds, the Rams once again had a chance to knot things up with a desperation heave, but it missed as the horn sounded and the St. Bonaventure students stormed the court. Rhody was led by Jared Terrell who netted 23.

With the win, the Rams 16 game winning streak was snapped. It was also their first loss in the conference on the year.

St. Bonaventure improves to 20-6 (10-4) and into second place in the Atlantic 10. They are currently riding an eight game winning streak which will be put to the test on Wednesday when they host Duquesne.

