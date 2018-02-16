Buffalo Public Schools ordered to pay LPCiminelli more than $3 million

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo school district has been ordered to pay LPCiminelli more than $3 million.

Supreme Court Justice Deborah Chimes threw out two claims from a lawsuit the school district made against the development group.

Former school board member Carl Paladino had accused his rival developer of profiteering on the district’s billion-dollar renovation project.

Ciminelli attorney Dan Oliverio tells News 4 this is “a total win” for the construction company, and hopes the Buffalo school board will end this legal battle.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s