Buffalo Public Schools ordered to pay LPCiminelli more than $3 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo school district has been ordered to pay LPCiminelli more than $3 million.

Supreme Court Justice Deborah Chimes threw out two claims from a lawsuit the school district made against the development group.

Former school board member Carl Paladino had accused his rival developer of profiteering on the district’s billion-dollar renovation project.

Ciminelli attorney Dan Oliverio tells News 4 this is “a total win” for the construction company, and hopes the Buffalo school board will end this legal battle.