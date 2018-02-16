Buffalo volunteer group hopes to ease fears about school safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo group hopes to ease the fears of parents and students after the recent school shooting that left 17 people dead in Florida. The Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S group patrols inside and outside of schools to help prevent violence and school shootings.

Leonard Lane says his duties as a dad aren’t just about protecting his child, he wants to make sure he’s looking out for other children in Buffalo schools.

“We are actually right here watching over our children,” said Leonard Lane, president of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S.

Lane is one of several Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S., which stands for ‘Fathers Armed Together to Help Educate, Restore and Save lives’. It’s a volunteer group that has been patrolling in and outside of Buffalo schools for more than 10 years.

“I think the fact that our organization has been out here, been patrolling the neighborhood, been patrolling the school a lot of the parents feel pretty safe that we are out here,” said Lane.

And after 17 people were killed in Florida in yet another school shooting Wednesday, he says he wants to help calm the fears of parents and students here in Buffalo.

“My heart is broken what went on in parkland Florida. These shootings have been going on it seems like forever and everybody is afraid or in a panic mode of is it going to be us next,” said Lane.

Lane says his goal as a volunteer is to not only make students feel safe in class, but communicate with them.

“Talking to our children and letting them know that we care for them and we love them. We’re hoping that a child doesn’t have to bring a gun to school to solve an issue that we as parents can solve,” said Lane.

And while weapons are one threat, Lane says social media is another one.

“When you’re out here in such as a time as these, we don’t know what may happen, we have to take every threat seriously,” said Lane.

That’s why Lane says he hopes seeing a parent presence in schools gives children some sense of comfort.

“We hope that nothing like that tragic happens in our community,” said Lane.

Lane says he hopes their presence in schools will help deter any students from wanting to bring a weapon to school. He says Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S, which works closely with police, have already succeeded in stopping some fights in school.