Buffalo Zoo introduces two new lynx

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Zoo has two new additions.

Two Canada Lynx arrived at the Buffalo Zoo in late November from the Beardsley Zoo in Connecticut, where they were born last April.  They have successfully completed a health quarantine and have been introduced to their new habitat.

The lynx are sisters named Rosie and Hazel.

“Native to Canada and the Northern United States, the Canada lynx is a medium-sized cat similar to a bobcat,” a press release from the Buffalo News said Friday. “They have long ear tufts and large paws that function like
snowshoes in very deep snow.”

Although wild lynx populations are doing well throughout most of Canada, their numbers are threatened in the United States and critically imperiled in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

“Two of a Kind – Perfect For Buffalo Zoo”

Canada lynx are a new species for the Buffalo Zoo, They will be located in the Arctic Edge section of the zoo.

 

