Buffalo’s Best Fish Fry: Wallenwein’s Hotel

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wallenwein’s Hotel in East Aurora is the winner of Buffalo’s best fish fry. It’s been a staple in the community for more than a century.

“Step one you dip the fish into the seasoned flour, then you put it into the batter, and then you drop it in the fryer,” said Kevin Wilson, Wallenwein’s Hotel kitchen manager.

It takes 4 to 6 minutes to fry the fish to crispy perfection.

“We just keep it simple you know good fresh fish, nice beer batter, good beer, cook it correctly. All homemade sides,” said Ben Holmes, Wallenwein’s Hotel owner.

With a 10 to 12 ounce piece of fried haddock and sides like homemade macaroni salad, coleslaw and french fries, you won’t leave here hungry.

“We’re kind of a no BS kind of hometown joint where people have been coming to for some comfort food,” said Holmes.

Despite the name Wallenwein’s Hotel isn’t actually a hotel. But it was when it first opened back in 1882.

“People would come from the south towns from Arcade, Holland, and they’d bring their goods up to Buffalo to sell so they needed a stopping point so they’d stop here,” said Holmes.

The building became a bottling facility, then a bar, and eventually evolved into the restaurant it is today.

Fish fry is sold there every Friday year round, but this time of year sales boom.

“Lent is crazy. We do probably twice as much as I do on a normal Friday,” said Holmes.

“Probably close to 300, so maybe tonight we’ll serve around 200 pounds of fish,” said Wilson.

Fish fry is served here at Wallenwein's Hotel every Friday night until 9 o'clock at night.