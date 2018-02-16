Former assistant scout master sentenced to 168 months in prison for child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Assistant Scout Master has been sentenced to 168 months in prison for receiving child pornography.

Daniel Huzinec, 26, of Buffalo, will also face lifetime supervised release.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, a federal investigation began in Dec. 2014 when Huzinec shared photographs of male children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on a peer-to-peer website.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations Buffalo executed a search warrant at Huzinec’s South Buffalo residence in Jan. 2015. Numerous items were seized, including a laptop computer.

Huzinec waived his Miranda rights during the warrant and admitted that in Jan. 2015, while chaperoning a Boy Scout camping trip, he took several sexually explicit pictures of a sleeping 16-year-old boy with his cell phone.

A subsequent forensic evaluation of the evidence seized from the defendant’s residence revealed images of child pornography, including the sexually explicit pictures of the sleeping child that the defendant

had admitted to taking.

Law enforcement officers also discovered that Huzinec produced child pornography of another boy. In Nov. 2014, Huzinec enticed a 15-year-old boy, a former member of the defendant’s Boy Scout troop, to send him sexually

explicit pictures by creating a fake email account and posing as a teenage girl. Those pictures were also found on the defendant’s computer.