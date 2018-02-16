Gov. Cuomo releases statement on threats to local schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following a number of threats involving schools in western New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement, ordering State police to increase their patrols around schools in the state.

Here is his statement:

“The school shooting in Florida continues to reverberate across the country. This morning, in two schools in Upstate New York, we had what appears to be “copycat” threats made by students threatening violence and saying they would bring guns to schools. These two matters are under control. The schools involved were the Chautauqua Lake School District and the Randolph Academy in Cattaraugus County. Both students are in police custody. State Police are on site, and the schools are functioning once again after a brief closure this morning.

While the emotion, facts and consequences of yet another brutal gun attack continue to be processed, we must take a firm stand against any “copycat” actors. The State of New York has no tolerance for threats of violence in our school system. They will be handled immediately and aggressively. There are serious legal consequences for any person posing a threat whether or not they intend to actually execute upon that threat. A student should know there is nothing humorous about these situations and the consequences are most severe.

While this morning’s incidents have been resolved, the school system and local police departments remain on full alert. Out of an abundance of caution, I am ordering the State Police to increase its patrols around schools statewide.”

Two teenagers were arrested following the investigation of Chautauqua Lake School District. More information on that can be found here.

Law enforcement officers have also been investigating “alleged threats” at Lake Shore High School and a report of an “alarming social media post” related to Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District.