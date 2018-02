SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District says authorities are investigating a report of an “alarming social media post.”

A message from the school’s Superintendent was posted online:

“There is an unconfirmed, I stress unconfirmed report, that someone saw an alarming social media post. All of our buildings operate on Lockout each and every day and all of our students and staff are safe. Law enforcement is on scene assisting with the investigation, and we will have an increased law enforcement presence at our schools the remainder of the day.

Thank you.”

