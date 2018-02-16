Jury finds Niagara Falls man guilty of criminal possession of a weapon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A jury has found a 25-year-old Niagara Falls man guilty of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Gerald Hunt, a second-time violent felony offender, faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 20.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Hunt was a vehicle that attempted to make a U-turn on the Peace Bridge in Nov. 2016. The driver, Jonathan Beaudin, 27, of Niagara Falls, was advised to stop through customs, where CBP officers uncovered two loaded firearms along with a mask and ammunition in a bag in the trunk of the vehicle.

DNA analysis was conducted on both the pistol and the revolver found in the bag. The DNA profile on the revolver matched Hunt. The DNA profile on the pistol matched Beaudin.

Beaudin pleaded guilty to second degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in December. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 26.