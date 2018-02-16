Ohio homicide case has Buffalo connection, authorities say

Luke Moretti, News 4 Reporter Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man has been detained in Buffalo in connection with a Parma, Ohio homicide.

54-year old Mark Shankle drove from Ohio to Buffalo where he was located by Buffalo police Friday morning, authorities tell News 4.

Parma police, who have since obtained an arrest warrant for Shankle charging him with aggravated murder, were able to track the individual and the vehicle to a location on Seneca Street in the Queen City, and then alerted Buffalo police.

“They were over there very quickly. We called right away, told them where we knew he was at, and they responded over there right away and took him into custody without incident,” said Parma police Capt. Kevin Riley.

Detectives from Parma have been sent to Buffalo and are conducting a follow up investigation with Buffalo police.

Riley tells News 4 that arrangements will be made with judicial authorities in Buffalo to have Shankle extradited back to Parma to face charges.

The grisly case began with a chilling 911 call Friday morning to the Parma police.

“She’s in the living room on the floor not responsive. She’s beaten up,” a woman is heard telling a police dispatcher on the recording.

“Does she have any kinds of wounds on her at all?”, the dispatcher is heard asking. “Her face is beat up. Her face is all beat up. He probably choked her,” the caller responds.

Authorities have identified the victim as 55-year old Vicky Zabala of Parma.

“I can tell you that it doesn’t appear that a weapon was used,” Riley said.

Parma police say Shankle is the brother of the victim, and that he was living at the residence with her.

“It does appear that she did die by violent means, and that’s why we’re going to be charging him with aggravated murder,” Riley said.

Parma police are still awaiting a medical examiner’s report on the cause of death.

