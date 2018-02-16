Orchard Park Police warn of scam involving suspects posing as ECWA employees

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park Police are warning residents to be aware of a water authority scam currently being perpetrated in Orchard Park.

According to Orchard Park Police, several residents have recently been victimized by an individual knocking on the door of a residence, claiming to be from the water authority. The suspects told the residents that they needed access to the house to inspect their water lines.

The suspects “often flash flash some sort of badge as identification”, a police report said. They also will not park in the driveway.

Once inside the house and in the basement, one of the suspects communicates with his “boss” via walkie-talkie, supposedly relaying information regarding the pipes, while in reality the suspect’s partner is upstairs in the house stealing cash, jewelry, and other valuables.

“In some cases, it may be weeks or longer before the resident is looking for a piece of jewelry or money in a safe and realizes that they were victimized,” Orchard Park Police said.

The Erie County Water Authority does not make unannounced visits unless a major line breaks, and their employees are credentialed with the water authority ID on their shirts with a photo and ECWA patch. They will also have a ECWA vehicle with the water authority emblem on both front doors. The ECWA vehicle will park in the driveway or in the front of the house.

Anyone who is approached by these individuals is asked not to let them inside of their home, and to immediately contact the Orchard Park Police at (716) 662-6444 or their local police.

Residents are also asked to attempt to get a description of any vehicle that may be involved, as well as a description of the suspects, if they can do so safely.

The Erie County water authority may be contacted at 849-8484 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 685-8235 on weekends and after-hours.