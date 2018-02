BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dozens of hockey players hit the ice at Buffalo Riverworks for part two of the 11th annual Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament.

Teams from seven different states as well as WNY are taking part in the competition.

There are also plenty of fun activities for fans to take part in.

More than 100 teams are competing this year.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday.

