Pendleton man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex abuse

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who sexually abused three children was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The children abused by Pendleton resident Christopher Wright were between the ages of 12 and 14.

Wright, 45, was arrested this past October, and arrested before that in 2016.

During 2016, Wright led law enforcement officers on a manhunt in the Pendleton area. He had been under investigation for sex abuse, and threatened to harm himself.

Starpoint School District went into lockdown during the search for Wright.

