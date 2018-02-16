Police, Lake Shore High School investigating “alleged threats”

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Evans police are investigating “alleged threats” on social media regarding Lake Shore High School.

“At this time, we believe there is no credible threat,” the school district website posted.

Police are monitoring the situation and will be at the school during the day. The school day will stay in session.

Authorities are also investigating a “possible threat of school violence” regarding Chautauqua Lake Central School and a report of an “alarming social media post” related to the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District

