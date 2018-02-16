‘President Trump, please do something!’ – Grieving mother demands answers after daughter is killed in Florida school shooting

CNN Published:
(Still image from CNN video)

(CNN) — “President Trump, please do something! Do something. Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!”

With tears rolling down her face, Lori Alhadeff screamed into a microphone, glared into a camera, and begged the President to address the nation’s deadly gun epidemic.

Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was one of 17 people killed during Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Alhadeff’s grief was coupled with anger and a demand for answers.

These are the victims of the Florida school shooting

“How do we allow a gunman to come into our children’s school? How do they get through security? What security is there?” she yelled. “The gunman — a crazy person — just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child’s door and starts shooting. Shooting her! And killing her!”

The mother’s pained words came during an interview with HLN’s Mike Galanos. In the segment, Alhadeff personalized a nightmare: burying a child.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s