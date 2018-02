MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A wintertime tradition returns to the southern tier this weekend.

Lakeside Park will host the President’s Day Weekend Winter Festival in Mayville.

The festival will feature a castle constructed with ice that’s “harvested” from Chautauqua Lake. The festival will also include a polar plunge.

It starts Saturday and runs through Monday.

Festival photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: President's Day Weekend Winter Festial - Mayville New York on Facebook) (Photo: President's Day Weekend Winter Festial - Mayville New York on Facebook) (Photo: President's Day Weekend Winter Festial - Mayville New York on Facebook) (Photo: President's Day Weekend Winter Festial - Mayville New York on Facebook)

Festival photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: President's Day Weekend Winter Festial - Mayville New York on Facebook) (Photo: President's Day Weekend Winter Festial - Mayville New York on Facebook) (Photo: President's Day Weekend Winter Festial - Mayville New York on Facebook) (Photo: President's Day Weekend Winter Festial - Mayville New York on Facebook)