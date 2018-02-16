Randolph Academy student taken into custody

RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old student at Randolph Academy was taken into custody on Friday.

New York state police responded to the Randolph school shortly after 9 a.m. Troopers say a threat of violence was reported to school staff.

Authorities investigated as the school went into lockout. A 16-year-old believed to be involved with the threat was located and taken into custody. After that, the lockout was lifted.

The student was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after first being taken to the State police barracks in Machias for questioning.

State police say charges are possible.