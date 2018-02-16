Rochester-area swim coach charged with child enticement

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) – A Rochester-area swim coach is accused of texting and trying to meet up with a person he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

But, prosecutors say, that girl was really a Brighton police officer. Now, Matthew Lincoln is charged with child enticement.

According to investigators, police were first alerted to Lincoln after the parent of a 11-year-old girl reported Lincoln had texted the girl.

At that point, an officer posed as a 16-year-old girl and started texting with him. Prosecutors say Lincoln asked the undercover officer for nude photos and sent lewd photos himself.

At that point, Lincoln tried to set up a meeting with the “girl” on Valentine’s Day, prosecutors say, bringing a teddy bear and chocolates. But, instead, police arrested Lincoln.

We’re told Lincoln was the head coach of the Golden Comets Swim Club — a private swim club that rents a pool at Rush-Henrietta. Lincoln also worked for some time as a part-time employee at the Henrietta rec center.

Investigators say they are concerned there might be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can call 911 if you have any information in the case.

Bivona Child Advocacy Center has resources for talking to your kids about abuse. You can visit them online or call here: (585) 935-7800.