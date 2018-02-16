Rochester man charged with selling heroin/fentanyl mix in Orleans County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Rochester man was charged with selling a deadly mixture of heroin and fentanyl Thursday following two search warrant executions by the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force, as well as the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Rochester Police Department, and the Albion Police Department.

Jonathan Agosto, 31, of Rochester, was charged with with ten counts of third degree sale of a controlled substance. Deputies say they found heroin, fentanyl, cash, and other drug materials.

The search warrants were executed on a Curlew Street residence, as well as a vehicle and its driver on Emerson Street in Rochester.

The investigation is a result of numerous undercover buys after receiving information from several sources that indicated the locations as a continuous source of heroin/fentanyl into Orleans County, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.

“This investigation has identified at least 30 individuals residing in Orleans County that were being supplied the heroin/fentanyl mixture from this source,” the statement said.

This mixture is believed to be a reason for the recent spike in overdoses in Orleans County.

Agosto is facing 15 additional counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in Orleans County and faces further felony drug charges in Monroe County pending lab results. He is due back in court Feb. 21.