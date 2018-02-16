Suspect in Ohio homicide taken into custody by Buffalo police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspect in an Ohio homicide was taken into custody in Buffalo.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, police in Parma, Ohio responded to a residence where they say a woman found her sister dead.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Vicky Zabala.

Police determined that a family member was a possible suspect in Zabala’s death.

Later in the morning, the suspect, who has not been named, was located in Buffalo and taken into custody by Buffalo police. He has only been identified as a 54-year-old Parma man.

Authorities are investigating the matter.

