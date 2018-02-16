Wegmans gets 2nd spot on Fortune’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’

WROC Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has done it again: The grocery chain earned a spot on Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list.

Wegmans took the number two spot this year. Salesforce, a tech company, took the top spot.

Fortune said of Wegmans: “Staffers say ‘fulfilling’ work gives them a ‘sense of purpose,’ thanks to Wegmans’ mission of ‘helping people live healthier, better lives through food.’”

Fortune started the list 21 years ago and Wegmans has appeared on it every year since.  To celebrate the honor, cake will be handed out at every Wegmans store this Saturday.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s