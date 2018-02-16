Wegmans gets 2nd spot on Fortune’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has done it again: The grocery chain earned a spot on Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list.

Wegmans took the number two spot this year. Salesforce, a tech company, took the top spot.

Fortune said of Wegmans: “Staffers say ‘fulfilling’ work gives them a ‘sense of purpose,’ thanks to Wegmans’ mission of ‘helping people live healthier, better lives through food.’”

Fortune started the list 21 years ago and Wegmans has appeared on it every year since. To celebrate the honor, cake will be handed out at every Wegmans store this Saturday.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.