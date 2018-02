DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An elderly woman was found deceased in a Friday afternoon residential fire in Dunkirk.

The Dunkirk Fire Department responded to the fire around 2:31 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters were alerted by a resident that there was a person with burns inside the structure.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Dunkirk Police, Chautauqua County Fire Investigation, and the Chautauqua County Coroner where dispatched to the scene.

The fire and fatality are currently under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld until family is notified.