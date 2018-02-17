‘Bad Breakup’ ice cream a hit during the usual season of love

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –Valentine’s Day is a holiday to show someone how much you love them. But not everyone is lucky in love this holiday season. Perry’s Ice Cream created a special dessert to relate to those people.

It’s called ‘Bad Breakup’. Simply stated, it’s one of the latest Perry’s Ice Cream flavors specifically made for someone going through a split from their partner. Marissa Wilson, communications manager at the company told News 4, “So many people have experienced a breakup, and what do you do when you experience a breakup? You eat ice cream.”

As gloomy as the name may seem, the idea didn’t come from one employee who was suffering in the love department. Rather it was a concept that all of the marketing team developed when they noticed a void in their product list. Wilson said, “Perry’s tagline is ‘Life is a bowl of Perry’s’. So for every one of life’s moments there is an ice cream flavor of course. What’s missing? Bad breakup of course. Everyone in our department just thought it was so fun and so relatable.”

The flavor is amazing, especially if you like chocolate. Wilson described the flavor for Channel 4. She said, “It’s a sea salt caramel chocolate base, with milk fudge swirls and little fudge filled hearts. I say the little fudge hearts should be broken, but they’re actually not.”

If the taste isn’t enough to get you through your tough time, the inspirational message on the side could be. It reads, “A bad breakup with the one? We’ve all been there. Here is a bowl of comfort for all of life’s moments. One spoon fool and you will feel better.”

Bad breakup was the number one selling pint in 2017. Perry’s expects sales of the flavor to be even greater in 2018. But what if you are happily in love and feel like eating this would be a bad omen? Perry’s is coming up with a solution. Wilson said, “Now that we came up with a bad breakup ice cream we thought, where is its love companion?? So we think maybe it’s coming soon that next year. Bad breakup will have a happy companion for Valentine’s Day”.